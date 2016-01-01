Adapt Training Methods to Needs of Today’s Workforce
Training that is relevant, easy to understand and available 24/7 is important to employees, according to a study of 1,089 full-time and part-time U.S. workers. However, organizations struggle with providing the kind of formal training that their employees want and need in order to be more effective in their jobs, said Carol Leaman, president and CEO of Axonify Inc. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, in Canada, the company specializes in providing employee-learning platforms.
"Far too few organizations offer training programs that are actually designed to help employees build knowledge and translate that knowledge to performance," she said in a news release. "It's time for companies to wake up and adopt modern, intuitive and engaging training methodologies that meet the needs of today's workforce."
Among the findings from online interviews conducted in September for Axonify:
90 percent of respondents said it is important that training is easy to complete and understand.
87 percent said it is important to have access to training information anytime and anywhere they need it in order to do their jobs; 51 percent said this is very important.
85 percent said it is important that training is engaging and fun; 39 percent said this is very important.
85 percent said training that is personalized and relevant to them is important; 42 percent said personalized training is extremely important.
30 percent said they received no formal training on the job.
Learning management systems (LMSs) were revolutionary when they were introduced nearly two decades ago, Leaman told SHRM Online, because they were a way to efficiently provide information to widely dispersed employees. But the systems haven't kept up with the expectations of today's workforce.
"Employees are looking for information specific to them," and they expect employers to give them the training and information they need to be top employees, she explained. "They don't want to waste their time" sitting in a classroom with others whose knowledge levels and needs are different from their own.
They also want information that is engaging. Gamification is one approach, Leaman acknowledged, but it's more important that the learning approach mimics how employees use technology in their private lives.
For example, some people find online card games fun and relaxing even though the games are fast-paced. That kind of approach "can be really effective [in driving] voluntary engagement" to learning, she said.
Additionally, a LMS has no way to track and measure what people know or don't know or to tie that measurement to a business outcome in a way that is appealing and engaging to employees, Leaman said.
Decide on Business Objectives