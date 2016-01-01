Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers Donates $6,316 to Harvest Hope Food Bank
Harvest Hope Food Bank received a $6,316 donation from Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers to help feed the hungry across South Carolina. The contribution came after a month-long donation drive in which Express Oil Change pledged $1 for every oil change in the Columbia area. The donation will provide 31,000 meals for those in need. Combined with last year’s donation, Express Oil Change has raised a total of $11,758 over the last two years for Harvest Hope.
“We are very grateful for such a wonderful donation,” said Denise Holland, CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank. “We are so very fortunate to have such wonderful partners in the community who are dedicated to helping the one in six South Carolinians who face hunger.”
“I was very impressed with Harvest Hope when I visited their facility” said Gregg Gaskins, owner and operator of four Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers locations in Columbia, South Carolina. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to give back to our community through Harvest Hope, and we plan on having another donation drive next November.”
Last year, Harvest Hope provided more than 27.4 million meals to the hungry across 20 counties in South Carolina. The food bank sees more than 38,000 people in an average week, and the holiday season increases demand. Across Harvest Hope’s territory, there are more than 200,000 children who struggle with hunger.