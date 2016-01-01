Fire Destroys College Station Oil and Lube Center, No Injuries Reported
Investigators were expected Monday to continue examining the charred remains of a College Station business destroyed a day earlier in a dramatic blaze that left many astounded that no one was injured.
The fireball drew nine units from College Station and Bryan to Wolf Creek Lube and Express Wash off the south feeder road of Texas 6 just before Rock Prairie Road.
Paramedics stood ready nearby, but none were needed -- the car wash, Hallmark Cleaners and Loxs hair salon all were closed Sunday when the business caught fire just before 3:50 p.m. The neighboring businesses received heavy smoke damage, officials said.
"Thank goodness it was a Sunday and it was closed, rather than a Tuesday and folks out and about," said Greg Rodgers, a battalion chief and public information officer for the city's fire department. He said crews had the blaze under control within 20 minutes and out in 40 minutes from the time a passerby called 911 to report the the fire.
The blaze didn't spread to any other buildings, though initial reports said the nearby gas station and convenience store owned by Kroger also had caught fire. As a precaution, store officials said they evacuated the building as the area was blanketed with a plume of heavy black smoke that could be seen 20 miles south in Navasota.
The 20-year-old business is owned by Bill and Sandra Trainor, who also operate a car wash and lube center on Harvey Road several miles away. The building that caught fire was the main office for both locations.
The Trainors' daughter, Chelsea Denning, said late Sunday that they were grateful for the quick response by firefighters.
"They kept everyone safe while they were trying to put the flames out," she said. "We know that the situation could have been much worse if the fire departments hadn't arrived as quickly as they did. The machinery in the car wash is run in part with hydraulic oil, so the entire building could have been gone without their quick action and knowledge."
She said her parents were appreciative of the outpouring of concern and well wishes from friends, customers and the community.
This article originally appeared on theeagle.com