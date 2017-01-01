Heights Auto Shop Owners Conduct Free Class on Car Maintenance, Repair
Robert Kitchenmaster, co-owner of Kwik Kar Lube and Tune, and assistant manager Kadri Ng, hosted the first Kwik Kar Care Class for women and young adults Dec. 15 at their shop on Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights.
Participants learned practical information about changing a flat tire on the roadside, checking under the hood and preventive maintenance.
Kitchenmaster began by saying, “Before all else fails, be sure to read your owner’s manual. That’s usually the last thing owners do but you might be surprised what you find in there and prior knowledge about your vehicle might save you money.”
He explained that not all cars use power steering fluid.
“That would be good to know if you took your vehicle into a shop and were aware of that ahead of time. When a technician tells you that he’s going to replace the power steering fluid for $100, then you would know immediately there’s no reason for that and save yourself some money,” Kitchenmaster said. “Learn enough basic facts about your vehicle from that manual so you can protect your interest and pocketbook!”
Preventative maintenance was the first topic of the evening that covered replacing fluids (power steering, automatic transmission, manual transmission, coolant, window washer and brake fluid), tune-ups, belts, oil changes, wipers, checking tires (proper pressure,cuts, and unusual wear, suspension and shocks, differentials and filters (air, cabin and fuel).
Later in the evening, the group walked into the garage at Kwik Kar, where Ng opened up the hood of a vehicle and showed them the various places in the engine to check fluid levels. Enterprise Rent-a-Car donated a car as a teaching tool for the class.
The class then watched as Kitchenmaster unloaded the spare tire and tools needed to change a tire. He showed them the proper way to remove the lug nuts and how to safely use the jack to get the vehicle high enough off the ground to change the tire.
Leah Jones of Killeen told the Herald that she attended the class because of many small disasters with cars and her need to learn maintenance over the years.
“I’m taking the burden off my honey and learning for myself,” Jones said. “I’m thankful that Kwik Kar came up with such an innovative idea and thatthe emphasis is about prevention,” Jones said.
A second class is planned for January at Kwik Kar, Kitchenmaster said.
This article originally appeared on kdhnews.com