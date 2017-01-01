Herkules Adds Industry Vet Bonner to Vehicle Lift Sales Team
Herkules Equipment Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Bonner to the company’s Vehicle Lift Representative team. An industry veteran, Mr. Bonner will help build market awareness of the company’s BossLifts by Herkules vehicle lift line.
"Our goal is to partner with industry experts that share our passion for manufacturing quality American-made lifts, and the Mark Bonner certainly fits the bill," said Russ Terry, National Sales Manager for Herkules. "Mark is are an outstanding addition to our team; his extensive industry knowledge, experience and expertise will provide a vital tool in expanding our market. A respected industry veteran, Mark enhances our efforts in developing and sustaining continued strong business growth, short and long term."
Mr. Bonner has worked in the automotive technologies sales and merchandising for nearly forty years. He began his career with San-Bar in 1978, and served as the National Sales Manager for Heritage Merchandising, the Sales Manager for Poly-Dyn and most recently as a Sales Director for Premier Lube and Equipment Repair. He recently became the owner and CEO of Automotive Technologies Merchandising and Training (ATMT) LLC.