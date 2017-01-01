Hyundai Brings Blue Link to Google Home, Lets You Give Your Car Voice Commands
Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, Hyundai Motors has announced that its Blue Link technology has now arrived on Google Home. The Blue Link Agent will now be integrated inside Google Home that will allow you to give commands straight to the Hyundai vehicle. Demonstrating at Pepcom's Digital Experience prior to the Consumer Electronics Show, Hyundai Motors said that you can start your car by just saying "Ok Google, start my car" along with other commands like setting the car temperature.
Hyundai Motors' Blue Link is a telematics system that enables data sharing between cars with proactive safety and car care services. With the Google Assistant inside Google Home, car owners can command their Hyundai cars that run Blue Link to start, stop, send a location, turn lights on/off, and manage car climate. These commands include "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 72 degrees", "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Mandarin Oriental, in Las Vegas to my Sonata", and "Ok Google, ask Blue Link to lock my car".