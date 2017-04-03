Hyundai Hope on Wheels Announces $7 Million in Funding Available for Research in Pediatric Cancer
Recently Hyundai Hope on Wheels announced $7 million dollars in available funding for pediatric cancer research. The latest round of funding is another benchmark toward the foundation's effort to find innovative treatments and a cure for childhood cancer.
Hyundai Hope on Wheels research grants aim to expand the knowledge of pediatric cancer and develop novel approaches for associated tumors. This year, there are two types of grants available: Hyundai Scholar and Hyundai Young Investigator grant. The Hyundai Scholar grant is for $250,000 and the Hyundai Young Investigator grant is for $150,000, both over a period of two years. The awards are limited to Children's Oncology Group ("COG") member institutions in the U.S.
"The Hyundai Scholar and Young Investigator grants offer strategic investments to help provide innovative solutions for the most challenging pediatric cancer cases," said Scott Stark, Board Chairman, Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "By funding early career clinicians, we have a greater chance of improving the quality of life and survival rate of every child fighting cancer."
The Hyundai Scholar Award is presented to scientists involved with translational research and who work directly with pediatric cancer patients. The Hyundai Young Investigator Award provides funding for principal investigators whose research projects are likely to have a significant impact on improving the understanding of the biology of childhood cancer.
"For the past 18 years, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has funded research targeted at some of the most promising pediatric cancer initiatives in the medical community. We want the kids, their parents and loved ones to know Hyundai Hope on Wheels is fighting with them and will not stop until we find a cure to end childhood cancer," said Dave Zuchowski, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor America.
Applicants will be notified by April 3, 2017 on grant selections.
