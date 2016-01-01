Identifix and Hunter Engineering Form Technology Partnership
Identifix, a leading provider of real-world online repair information to the automotive service and maintenance industry, is pleased to announce a technology partnership with Hunter Engineering, the global leader in inspection lane equipment. As part of this partnership, all Hunter Quick Check inspection systems will be equipped with a new, state-of-the-art Diagnostic Health Report powered by Code Assist, an Identifix technology.
The Hunter Quick Check systems currently inspect wheel alignment, tire pressure, tread depth, brake force and deceleration, battery health and system diagnostics. But with the addition of Code Assist by Identifix, the Hunter Quick Check systems will also provide valuable information to shops, including a summary of diagnostic trouble codes, most likely repair statistics, and lists of other reported repairs.
Mark Theriot, Managing Director of Solera’s Service, Maintenance and Repair (SMR) group which includes the Identifix brand, sees his company’s partnership with Hunter Engineering as a perfect fit. “The integration of our Code Assist product with the Hunter Quick Check system takes an already great vehicle inspection system to the next level,” Theriot stated. “In addition to standard inspection lane information, our Code Assist technology will allow Hunter repair shops to more effectively recommend and sell diagnostic services.”
Theriot also sees his company’s vast amount of data and analytic information as an opportunity for the organization going forward. “In terms of data analytics and diagnostics, this Health Report is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the depth and breadth of information we can provide to the automotive service industry,” noted Theriot. “It’s exciting to see that Hunter Engineering not only understands the potential in Identifix's information, but has the vision to leverage it within their market-leading products to increase customer ROI.”