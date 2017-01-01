Automotive Recalls
As a service to your customers, please note the following vehicles that have been recalled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or by their manufacturers.
Note these recalls apply only to items that could affect vehicle occupancy safety. Items listed under separate manufacturer technical service bulletins are not always covered by warranty.
2016 Dodge Durango; 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Chrysler is recalling certain vehicles manufactured February 10, 2016, to April 28, 2016, and equipped with a 3.6L engine built at the Saltillo engine plant. During the assembly of the engine, the fuel rail crossover tube may have been damaged, which, over time, may result in a fuel leak.
A fuel leak, in the presence of an ignition source, can increase the risk of a fire.
Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the engine assembly for damage to the fuel rail crossover tube, replacing it as necessary, free of charge.
2016 Dodge Dart
Chrysler is recalling certain Dart vehicles manufactured April 13, 2015, to June 7, 2016.
Due to voltage spikes caused by a problem within the windshield washer pump, the windshield wiper circuit may fail. Without functioning windshield wipers, the driver’s visibility may be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash.
Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the windshield washer pumps, free of charge.
2017 Cadillac XT5; 2017 GMC Acadia
General Motors LLC is recalling certain model year 2017 Cadillac XT5 vehicles manufactured April 16, 2016, to May 9, 2016, and 2017 GMC Acadia vehicles manufactured April 19, 2016, to April 22, 2016.
The front brake calipers may have a torn or misaligned caliper piston seal, which may allow brake fluid to leak. If there is a brake fluid leak, braking performance may be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash.
GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front brake calipers, replacing the brake caliper assemblies, as necessary, free of charge.
2013-2015 Jaguar XF
Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC is recalling certain Jaguar XF vehicles manufactured May 22, 2013, to June 15, 2015, and equipped with 2.0L GTDi engines.
The affected vehicles may have insufficient clearance between the underfloor fuel delivery lines, the undershield and body, allowing the fuel lines to chafe, possibly resulting in a fuel leak.
A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.
Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel line for abrasion, replacing it as necessary and install additional clips, free of charge.
2017 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC is recalling certain model year 2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR vehicles built between February 19, 2016, and August 15, 2016.
Due to assembly corrections during manufacturing, the bolts connecting the rear lower control arms to the knuckle assembly may fail prematurely. If the lower control arm connecting bolt fails, the rear control arm assembly may separate from the vehicle, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.
Jaguar will notify owners, and dealers will replace the bolt that connects the rear lower control arm to the rear knuckle joint, free of charge.
2004-2008 Mazda RX-8