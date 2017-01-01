Be an Active Participant!
When you got up this morning, went through your morning ritual of whatever it is you do to start your day and went in to work, were you excited to be doing so? Or, were you just kind of drudging along in mental cruise control, in a near zombie-like state, doing the same thing you do every morning on your way to work?
You know, leave the house at the same time. Take the same roads to the store. Have the same mindless conversation with the same clerk at the same convenience store you stop at for the same-size cup of coffee.
When you get to the register, do you give a little nod of your head in recognition and offer up a, “How’s it going?”
Does the clerk respond blandly with something akin to, “You know, same _____, different day,” as they are ringing up your order?
When you get to your lube shop, is it the same habitual series of events as it was yesterday? Do you fire up the POS system, count down the drawer and then open the bay doors — same order, every day?
If so, then you are like most people who do the same thing every day. You get into habit, doing the same things day in and day out. If you perform the same opening act to your day, every day, then you are in danger of becoming stale.
Do you find that the first couple of customers are necessary before you can really start firing on all cylinders and give the full customer service performance you are so good at, once you get in the groove?
Worse yet (and be honest with yourself here), do you sometimes get that tight little headache right between your eyebrows? You know, that one you get when you know you have to go and do the same thing you’ve done a million times, and you can just barely stand to get out there and do it again for the umpteenth time?
If any of this sounds familiar to you, then you are definitely not being active, and you are nowhere near being a participant. If this describes you, my friend, then you are in a rut. The human brain likes to be stimulated with fresh experiences, which keeps it healthy and active. The crushing sameness of repetitive work robs your subconscious of the joy of fresh experiences, and the result is low motivation, lethargic work effort and a state of mental depression that can take over everything.
The line-workers on automotive assembly lines have suffered for years with this problem. The turnover rate is surprisingly high in this kind of work, considering the extremely high payscale offered for basically unskilled labor. Alcoholism and drug addiction amongst factory line-workers is much higher than in many other industries. And, of course, we have all heard the term “going postal.” The mindless drudgery of the same repetitive actions all day, every day, experienced within a massive, churning, never-stopping machine of sorting the mail, takes its toll on the mental health of postal workers — many times in ways too horrible and heart-breaking to comprehend by the average person.
It is a given that what you feel inward, inside of you, is what you are going to project outward, outside of you. If you are bored, sad, depressed and miserable about your particular situation in life, then you are going to project all of that outward, to the rest of the world. And the rest of the world is going to do its part and reflect all of that right back at you, keeping you there — where you do not want to be.