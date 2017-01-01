Eight Easy Ways to Simplify Your Life and Boost Your Income in 2017 and All the Years to Come
The start of a new year offers a fine opportunity to revitalize your fast lube business for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Here are eight easy steps you can take now to simplify your life, lower expenses and pump up your net income in 2017 and all the years to come:
Slash Your Costs for Keeping in Touch
As for keeping yourself reachable, you’ve never had it so good. With your cell phone, broadband internet access and regular telephone service, you are never far from anyone you want to reach (or anyone who wants to reach you).
Unfortunately, you’re probably paying a lot more than you realize for all of that techno-communication. Contact your primary provider to see what bundled plans are available in your area. You may be surprised at how much you can save by giving all of your communications business to one company. In addition to saving you money, dealing with one supplier will greatly simplify your bill-paying procedures.
If you are already dealing with only one communications company, give them a call and ask for an analysis of your account. Companies are constantly coming up with new bundling plans, and one of them might save you a bundle. But don’t expect them to come looking for you; you will have to ask.
Give Your Accountant a Cut in Pay
Sure, you hate all of that paperwork and record keeping that has become part of your life. Don’t we all? Nevertheless, if you find yourself scrambling to find receipts and other records for your accountant at tax time every year, you are probably costing yourself some real money.
Chances are your business records are well organized, but that may not be true for your personal tax records. Certified public accountant Tom Normoyle said even the simplest of systems, one file for income and one for deductible expenses, can be a money saver.
“When clients present me with a shoe box full of unsorted papers, I have to charge them for the hours it takes to make sense of them,” Normoyle said. “A simple filing system that separates records of different types is one sure way to reduce my fee.”
Save Money Even While You’re Paying Bills
No one enjoys paying bills. That’s why we sometimes postpone that unwelcome job to the point of risking late payment fees and blemishes on our credit reports. Paying bills may never be fun, but new technology has made the task quicker, easier and less costly. If you’re still writing checks and sticking stamps on envelopes, here’s something you need to know:
Virtually all banks are online these days, and most offer free online bill paying. Once you sign up and choose a password, you log on to the bank’s website where you enter the payee’s name and address, phone number and the amount to be paid. The bank takes over from there, either by mailing a check to the payee or by making an electronic transfer of the money.
You need to enter the name and address of a payee only once. Each entry is saved, so the next time you need to make a payment, you need only to click on the payee’s name and enter the amount. The system will enter the rest of the needed information.
You save precious time, the cost of postage — now nearly half a buck for every check you mail — buying checks and trips to the post office. What are you waiting for?
Slay the Credit Card Monster