Fast Lube Programs Guide

Opening a new fast lube or changing a fast lube's operating plan can be a daunting task because of the large number of programs available. Potential operators — or those looking to shake up the way they're currently doing business — can choose to operate their facilities independently, as part of a larger signage agreement with an oil company, as a turnkey operation or as a franchise. Those are only a few of the many ways in which operators and prospective operators might choose to run their facilities. To help our readers better understand some of the options available to them, we have assembled the following list of fast lube programs.
We compiled this list by contacting the top chains listed in the National Oil & Lube News "TOPS in the Fast Lube Industry" rankings to find out what options they offer, as well as contacting companies that offer other options. All information supplied by the responding companies is believed to be accurate and correct as of press time. Thanks to Jiffy Lube for sponsoring this year's guide.