Favorite Products Spotted at SEMA and AAPEX 2016
After five days in Las Vegas, perusing 5,414 booths in more than 3 million square feet of trade show space with 157,961 other automotive aftermarket professionals, I can tell you things in the automotive aftermarket industry are definitely looking up. I attended the AAPEX and SEMA shows October 31 through November 4, 2016, where I walked about 32 miles (thanks FitBit!) and consumed a few too many cups of caffeine, but it was all for you — the readers — with one goal in mind — to share some cool and innovative products that might help you better your businesses.
This year’s show was huge and packed, which is great for the industry, but not so good for my need to be extra thorough. If I missed something great, please forgive me! So, in no particular order, here are nine of my favorite products from SEMA and AAPEX 2016.
Race Ramps Portable Pit Stop Ramps
So you’re thinking about adding some additional services that would be good for your customers, but there’s just one thing standing in your way — a lift. Here’s a product you’ll definitely want to consider.
Race Ramps Portable Pit Stop Ramps allow you to safely and quickly work on a vehicle with no jack or lift needed. You simply set up the modular system wherever you need it — maybe outside in your parking lot — and drive the vehicle into place. The system will lift the entire vehicle 14 inches high, and the total assembled length is 18.5 feet.
The Portable Pit Stop platform can accommodate a wheelbase from 90 inches to 115 inches wide, and the ramp has an angle of 10 degrees. The solid core construction makes it durable and lightweight. The pieces total 250 pounds on each side, but no single piece weighs more than 40 pounds. Plus, they can support a vehicle weighing up to 6,000 pounds.
Grip Clean Industrial Hand Soap
If there’s one thing that any auto service center can be, it’s clean. Being the cleanest shop in town is a cheap way to one-up your competition. However, it’s easier said than done — especially when your techs are dealing with oil, grease and dirt all day, every day. I know one trick that the cleanest shops use is to keep a jar of dirt on-hand to clean your hands quickly. Plus, dirt doesn’t dry your hands out.
Grip Clean knows that, too! It actually cleans dirty hands with dirt. Grip Clean is made from a vegetable-based soap base and a blend of cosmetic-grade dirt/clays. The clays absorb chemicals, oil, grease and toxins. Plus, the clay acts as an exfoliant, going deep into the pores of your hand, grabbing and holding onto grease that would normally remain, and rinsing clean.
This was one of those products I was lucky enough to try first-hand. Trust me — it really works, makes your hands feel very soft and has no chemical smell. There may or may not be a bottle of Grip Clean that didn’t make its way out to the man cave because it is currently sitting on my bathroom counter!
Frederick
You know you need to do digital marketing, but you’d rather run your shop or work on cars. Don’t worry. You might want to hire Frederick to do it for you.