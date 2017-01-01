Forecast 2017: Rising Employment, Confident Consumers Drive Economy
For any business looking to enjoy a more profitable 2017, the economic stars are shifting into happy alignment. Major drivers of the economy — such as capital investment and housing construction — are expected to continue their modest but steady growth. Consumers should spend more money over the coming 12 months, thanks to increases in employment and wages.
“The economy should continue to strengthen in 2017,” said Kathryn Asher, associate economist in the Research Division of Moody’s Analytics. “The job market is posting impressive gains, vehicle sales have never been stronger, home sales and house prices have largely recovered from the bust and the stock market is hitting new highs.”
The numbers tell the tale. Over the next 12 months economists expect a 2.9 percent increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), or the total spending on goods and services by consumers and businesses. That’s above the American economy’s historic norm of 2.5 percent. It’s also a healthy increase from the 1.6-percent growth expected when 2016 numbers are finally tallied, and the 2.6-percent growth of 2015. (The lower 2016 GDP rate resulted from two unanticipated forces: a larger than expected inventory correction and a slide in energy-related investment).
Growing Employment
A healthy economy means higher employment.
“The labor market expansion is in its seventh year, the longest uninterrupted period of job gains in recent history,” Asher said.
That expansion is expected to continue, with unemployment decreasing to about 4.6 percent by the end of 2017, down from the 4.9 percent recorded in late 2016. (Many economists believe an economy is at “full employment” when the unemployment level dips to 4.7 percent).
Thanks to the improved employment picture, the nation is finally starting to see signs of a wage acceleration that can only fuel additional consumer spending.
“A number of large companies, such as Walmart, have announced increases in base pay,” said Scott Hoyt, senior director of Consumer Economics for Moody’s Analytics. “That suggests tighter labor markets and issues in obtaining sufficient workers. And that bodes well for wage growth.”
Average hourly earnings are expected to grow by 3 percent in 2017, up from the 2.6-percent increase of 2016, which was itself a healthy rise from the 2.3-percent growth of the previous year.
Holding Steady
Housing, a critical economic driver, is expected to continue to expand through 2017, albeit at a more moderate pace. Moody’s forecasts a 3.5-percent increase in housing starts in 2017, a de-escalation from the 9.7 percent of 2016, a pace which was itself slower than the previous year’s rate of 10.7 percent.
The inventory of available homes remains low as consumers continue to snap up the best deals. At the same time, constraints on mortgage credit availability are relaxing.
“Lenders are increasingly comfortable extending credit to borrowers with lower scores and smaller down payments,” Asher said. “This is a result of the solid job market and consistently rising house prices which are closing in on record highs nationwide.”
Prices of single-family median homes are expected to rise some 3.8 percent in 2017, a slower pace than the 5 percent rise in 2016 and the 6.9 percent increase of the previous year.