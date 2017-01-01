Jay Leno Launches Automotive Care Brand
Legendary comedian, world-renowned car guy and former host of the “Tonight Show”, Jay Leno is expanding into the world of automotive care in a significant way with the launch of his brand, Jay Leno’s Garage — Advanced Vehicle Care. Inspired by the iconic style, standards and identity of Leno and his ever-expanding collection of automobiles and motorcycles, the brand will include products that are used on his cars and have helped him win multiple Concours-Level car show awards.
For the past eight years, Leno and his detailing team have worked hand-in-hand with product engineers and chemists to develop easy-to-use formulations that offer world-class shine and protection.
“There’s a certain bond that is developed between driver and vehicle when you focus on cleaning, protection and preservation,” Leno noted. “When you fix something with your hands, it gives you a sense of accomplishment. A sense of self-worth. Then, when you actually get to drive and enjoy the fruits of your labor, the work becomes worth it.”
Partnering with AP51 LLC, Leno’s formulas became available for purchase starting Nov. 25, 2016, through www.lenosgarage.com. The entire offering of vehicle care products will eventually grow to include waxes, soaps, cleaners, protectants, dressings and accessories, but launched on Black Friday with a seven-piece vehicle care kit that included a wash, cream wax, quick detailer, tire and trim dressing, wax and dressing applicator pads, along with an extra-plush microfiber towel. The kit retails for $59.99.
“Being excited is an understatement,” said Jeremy Porrazzo of AP51. “We’ve poured our blood, sweat and tears into formulating products that meet Jay’s standards. It was a tough bar to reach. Most car-guys would only dream of showing their beloved baby at a show like Pebble Beach’s Concours d’Elegance, but Jay has upwards of five cars in his collection that have not only shown, but won at that event.”