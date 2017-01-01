Jiffy Lube and MDA Celebrate Five Years of Partnership on #GivingTuesday
In honor of #GivingTuesday, the global day for giving back, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and Jiffy Lube service centers nationwide are proud to announce that more than $5 million has been raised since 2012 through the annual Muscle Up! campaign to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.
“Thanks to continuous support from partners like Jiffy Lube, we are accelerating the progress to find urgently needed treatments and cures for these life-threatening diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said MDA president and CEO Steven Derks. “Just recently, the first drug for the treatment of one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy was approved by the FDA, and it’s a moment that would not have been possible without the generosity of loyal Jiffy Lube franchisees, service center employees and customers. We are so grateful and look forward to enhancing and continuing our partnership with Jiffy Lube in the years to come.”
Each August over the past five years, Jiffy Lube customers have been invited to make a donation of $3 or more to MDA at participating locations in support of MDA programs and families. In return, donors receive a Muscle Up! savings book containing more than $100 in savings from Jiffy Lube and other national retailers such as Men’s Warehouse and Office Depot.
“The success of the Muscle Up! campaign is driven by the passionate support of Jiffy Lube franchisees who are deeply committed to giving back to their communities,” said Denny Reiner, director of Marketing for Jiffy Lube International. “We’re grateful to our franchisees, their employees and loyal customers who continue to show their passion for MDA to help bring strength, independence and life to the courageous families fighting these diseases.”
The Muscle Up! campaign draws a parallel between the body’s muscular system and a vehicle’s engine structure — both require care and maintenance to optimize their performance and ensure safety and comfort.
Funds from the annual campaign help provide services for MDA families nationwide, including a free week-long summer camp for kids which opens opportunities to discover new interests, gain self-confidence, make life-long friendships and experience the independence of being away from home in an environment where barriers do not exist.
Contributions from the campaign also will help MDA fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care at a nationwide network of more than 150 MDA Care Centers.