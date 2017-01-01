Online Marketing; Where Do You Stand?
The world we live in today is vastly different from what we experienced such a short 10-20 years ago. We have all experienced information overload in some form or fashion, and our brains simply aren’t designed to retain the thousands of ads and bits of content we are exposed to each day. There are so many media outlets constantly transmitting messages: TV, radio, email, text messages, voicemail, phone calls, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.
Our attention changes every 45 seconds, according to Gloria Mark, informatics professor at the University of California, Irvine. So, it’s extremely important to make sure your business is represented and getting the exposure and attention it needs.
You may be thinking, “How can I possibly conquer the marketing world with this many outlets?” With a little time, patience and direction, you can absolutely make sure your business is getting the exposure it needs.
First things first, get a website. How can you ever expect to get good exposure online without a website? You can’t.
Steuart Henderson Britt, author of “Marketing Management and Administrative Action,” said, “Doing business without advertising is like winking at a girl in the dark. You know what you are doing, but nobody else does.”
When someone needs a service, and they don’t have a referral, they are going to Google, Yahoo and Bing and doing a simple search for the service they need to have done. Search engines present them with the most relevant results in their area. Again, if you don’t have a website, you have 0 percent chance of being found.
It’s also important to make sure your website is mobile friendly, meaning easy to navigate on cellphones and tablets.
You also need search engine optimization (SEO). SEO is the process of pushing your information to the top of the search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing. This is important for perspective customers who don’t yet know who you are or what you do. If someone needs a service and they don’t know you, they are going to go search online. If they type in “oil change,” you want to make sure your shop comes up in your local area for the keywords “oil change.” You should always do your own research and explore what different companies can do for you. As a starting point, a few awarded SEO companies include HigherVisibility, Yodle and ReachLocal.
Aside from websites and SEO, there are many other ways to increase your exposure online. These include directories and, most importantly, reviews.
The more places a small business is found online, the more likely the search engines are to recognize that business as a relevant search result in a local area. Many directory listings are free, while others require a fee. Some of these can assist in the credibility of your business as well, like the Better Business Bureau and your local Chamber of Commerce. A few more popular directories include Angie’s List, Yelp, local.com and foursquare. You can add your business by either going to the site directly and following the instructions or by calling the companies directly, and they can do it for you.
Reviews can truly make or break your business. It’s always important to make sure you’re asking your happy customers for reviews. They can leave reviews on your social media pages, on your website or the directories you’re registered with. Everything comes down to credibility.