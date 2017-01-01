Products & Services
Keep It Clean
Penray, Inc. recently announced the availability of its new Catalytic Converter Cleaning Kit for gasoline-powered cars and light-duty trucks.
This new two-step chemical cleaning kit removes contaminants from the catalytic converter, restoring its ability to reduce harmful hydrocarbon emissions and eliminating the need for costly replacement. It reduces emissions by as much as 50 percent, enabling vehicles to pass emission tests and preventing fault code recurrence. The kit also includes Penray’s Total Fuel System Cleaner, which removes deposits from fuel injectors and other critical fuel system components. It provides improved performance and fuel economy while helping to prevent future contamination within the catalytic converter.
For more information, call 800.323.6329 or visit: www.penray.com
Protect the Classics
Classic Shell X-100 Motor Oils are now available for sale in North America and formulated to meet the needs of older engines including classic and vintage vehicles. The entire formulation is tailored as a complete protection system, not just regular or multi-grade oil boosted with a zinc additive.
Key benefits of Shell X-100 Classic Motor Oils include high levels of ZDDP anti-wear additives, superior oil film resilience and anti-wear protection at high load conditions. It provides excellent lubrication and protection of engine components where oil films are thinnest, while controlling deposits and minimal sludge formation with enhanced detergent and dispersant concentrations optimized for performance in older engines to protect against humidity changes during storage which can cause rust. Shell X-100 is a longer lasting lubricant due to high quality Group I mineral oil combined with anti-oxidants that minimize degradation and oil thickening and meets the most relevant engine lubricant specification (API SF/CC). It is currently available in SAE 30 mono grade and SAE 20W-50 multi-grade.
For more information, visit: http://www.shellx100oil.com
Suck Up Spills
Having been in development for three years, SpillVak has taken the time necessary to understand what their oil and lube customer needs and have developed a family of products that directly answers those needs.
SpillVak is currently available in two different formats; loose and crumbles, and two different formulas for varying viscosities; HV for high viscosity fluids and LV for low viscosity fluids, with the separation point being a viscosity similar to that of brake or power steering fluid.
Further, SpillVak has been working with an independent lab and has recently surpassed EPA leachate standards, meaning SpillVak may be discarded with non-hazardous waste. SpillVak always recommends that customers check with their local municipalities to ensure compliance with all applicable laws.
For more information, visit: www.spillvak.com
Rough Riders