Straight from the Source: Loyal Customers Share Why They’ve Stayed True to Their Favorite Shops
According to the White House Office of Consumer Affairs, it is six to seven times more expensive to acquire a new customer than it is to keep a current one.
Customer loyalty is paramount is today’s business community, and many companies spend a fortune trying to figure out just how to increase customer retention. Sometimes the best way to find out what your customers like is to ask them directly. That’s why we’ve gone straight to the source. Here, you’ll find real reviews from real customers who enjoyed their experience at their local quick lube shop so much they wanted to explain why.
“The customer service provided by the service manager, Fronel, was simply amazing. I really felt as though I was the only client they had, even though I wasn’t,” commented Jonathan S. on his experience at ACE Jiffy Lube. “I was in and out in 15 minutes with no issues. I would recommend this place to anyone who needs to have an oil change completed. Amazing staff all the way around.”
Different customers appreciate different things. For some, it’s speed of service, for others, it’s trust and honesty, and some customers are really “wowed” by companies willing to go the extra mile. According to a survey by Lee Resources, 91 percent of unhappy customers will not willingly do business with you again.
Therefore, it’s crucial to retain as many customers as possible and keep positive comments circulating about your shop.
Honesty
“Today I was getting my oil changed and saw the staff help a young lady who wanted her oil changed. She was insistent that she needed it done and the staff showed her that her oil had been changed very recently,” said Don P. about his recent experience at a Super-Lube. “Many places would have just taken her money. I was impressed that the staff did the right thing for this person and how nice they were to me as well.”
Each customer’s opinion about a shop is not solely dependent upon your interaction with that specific customer. While people are waiting, they see what transpires with other customers around them, as well. Honesty and integrity can go a long way.
“As with everyone, I have had my fair share of poor experiences with a plethora of mechanic shops. So when you come across one that treats you the way you should be treated, well that’s a call for a celebration, and word should be spread,” Aaron S. explained. “Also, it should be said, I am not your average customer at a mechanic’s garage. I know every aspect and detail there is to know on how a car works. It’s not a mystery to me like the average Joe Schmoe. I simply choose not to do the manual labor myself. So, I can genuinely say this place is honest and to the point. You will never spend money you don’t need to at this location because these gentlemen are not trying to make a fast buck off of you. They are also intelligent to boot. I have witnessed them taking the time to explain things to people who have no idea how an engine works. And to top it all off, there’s free coffee and tea via a Keurig machine, so it’s fresh and tastes wonderful. I would highly recommend this place to everyone that needs work done on their car.”
Customer Service