Tech Spec: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica
The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica has been re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform for class-leading ride, handling, noise, vibration and harshness. Chrysler also launched a hybrid version of the Pacifica, which is reported to deliver up to 80 miles per gallon equivalent in city driving, but for this TechSpec feature, we will focus on the gasoline-powered model. Its Pentastar V6 engine is mated to a TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission.
The latest iteration of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine produces 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, along with 28 miles per gallon on the highway. Enhancements such as two-step variable-valve lift, cooled exhaust-gas recirculation and innovative weight-reduction strategies boost the engine’s efficiency and performance. For added fuel efficiency, engine stop-start technology is a standard feature on the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.
The Pacifica’s body structure is the lightest and stiffest in its class, making it more responsive with lower levels of body roll and enhanced agility to absorb and distribute road inputs. The minivan boasts the largest interior volume in the segment, with clever storage, available eight-passenger seating and the ability to fit an eight- by four-foot sheet of plywood.
The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica showcases the latest in advanced safety and security technology, offering more than 100 standard and available features. Available for the first time on the all-new Pacifica is the surround view camera, which uses four cameras positioned around the vehicle to provide 360-degree views, including a bird’s-eye perspective of the vehicle and its surroundings. Other advanced features include:
• ParkSense parallel/perpendicular park assist, which uses ultrasonic sensors to guide the driver into parking spaces
• Adaptive cruise control with stop and hold, which maintains the distance between the vehicle and the one in front of it, and can bring the vehicle to a controlled stop under certain circumstances
• Forward collision warning-plus leverages electronic power steering by delivering a torque input to alert and assist the driver with corrective action
Other standard and available features include blind-spot monitoring, ParkSense rear park assist with stop, ParkView rear backup camera, electronic stability control and electric park brake.
The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica carries a starting MSRP of $28,595. A top-of-the-line Limited trim Pacifica, with a 3.6-liter V6, nine-speed front-wheel-drive automatic transmission, the Advanced SafteyTec Group, Trailer Tow Group and Uconnect Theater and Sound Group, carries a price tag just north of $47,000.
Servicing the Chrysler Pacifica
The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is equipped with an automatic oil change indicator system. The system will remind drivers when it is time to take their vehicle in for scheduled maintenance.
Based on engine operation conditions, the oil change indicator message will illuminate. Operating conditions such as frequent short trips, trailer tow or extremely hot or cold ambient temperatures will influence when the “Oil Change Required” message is displayed. Severe operating conditions can cause the change oil message to illuminate as early as 3,500 miles (5,600 km) since last reset. Vehicles should be serviced as soon as possible, within the next 500 miles (805 km).