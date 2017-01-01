Unintended Consequences Drive GDI Engines to Your Shops – Part 5
Let’s “turn up the heat” with an overview of GDI’s closely-connected:
1. Fuel injectors
2. Combustion chambers
In gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines, gasoline injector tips are directly exposed to combustion chamber heat, pressure and contaminants. As a result, according to VehicleMD, GDI fuel injector deposits are similar to combustion chamber carbon deposits. Meaning they’re harder, more tenacious, more difficult to remove and more benefitting from preventive maintenance.
In the past, techs were familiar with port fuel injection (PFI) where fuel injectors, located in lower-temperature intake runners, sprayed gasoline at 40–60 pounds per square inch during the relatively lengthy period of intake valve closure.
That’s all changed with GDI.
Bosch reported, “As a result of increasingly strict emission laws and demand for low fuel consumption…technical components require innovative concepts and ideas.”
Examples:
· To overcome combustion chamber pressures, GDI injectors spray gasoline at more than 2,000 psi, requiring high-pressure fuel pumps and steel fuel rail walls, often 1/8-inch thick.
· When replacing a failed GDI injector, according to the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, “…professionals must also be aware that many [GDI injector] manufacturers might require a complete fuel rail replacement when a single fuel injector is replaced for safety reasons.”
· GasItaly reported, “The fuel requirements at idle can drop the [GDI fuel injector] opening time to just 0.4 milliseconds.” So electromagnet injectors, popular in PFI engines, are typically replaced with piezoelectric injectors using wafer-like slices of piezo material in a long stack that expands slightly to activate the injector when electrically charged.
· Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Paper 2014-01-1209 added, “Multiple injections…renders the injector technology a primary enabler for advancing the GDI engine combustion characteristics.”
Are these innovative concepts significant for service providers?
Bosch also reported, “[GDI] does change the repair process and maintenance program.”
See article No. 1 in this series from March 2015 for the numbers; all of the current 5 million EcoBoost engines use GDI technology.
Plus, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) redesigns increase the need for updates. For example, the 2017 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 will share only a name and displacement with the current engine. Ford reports a clean-sheet redesign including a new block, cylinder heads, turbos and intake systems.
Diagnosis also requires understanding increased deposit sensitivity of today’s engines, with Underhood Service reporting, “Today’s engines operate on a ragged edge between optimal efficiency and a misfire.” Underhood Service writer Larry Carley addressed sensitivity to deposit restriction, “Only an 8-10 percent restriction in a single [GDI] fuel injector can be enough to cause a misfire.” See Fig. 1 for a GDI injector tip that needed deposit control maintenance long ago.