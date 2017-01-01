Vertical Outlook 2017
This past year has been nothing short of a whirlwind when considering the vast array of shocking events worldwide. There was never a moment to take a breath between the attacks in Aleppo, dealings with ISIS, natural disasters like hurricane Matthew, civil unrest and shootings around the world, skyrocketing healthcare prices and an election that brought out an interesting side in many no matter which side of the ticket voters supported. There were many things to smile about with the Rio Olympics, the Chicago Cubs’ world series win, the majority of the country being drought-free, unemployment rates have decreased and the economy is thriving. We had much to be thankful for in 2016, but now it’s time to turn our attention to 2017.
Operational Changes
With the changes in technology and the rapid expansion in the quick maintenance industry operational adjustments are sure to take place.
“Recognizing talent, developing talent and constantly educating each employee on our process has been key,” said Ryan Mendez, owner of Kwik Kar Marsh in Carrollton, Texas, our 2016 Best Looking Lube winner. “I’ve also learned to quickly recognize an employee who doesn’t fit within the team. The employee pool in this industry has been subjected to unscrupulous practices by many lube centers, and that’s unfortunate. The culture at our shop stems from a foundation of integrity, honesty and great service. Great service is the standard, and the team feels really good about doing what is best for the customer.”
NOLN published a number of articles in 2016 related to the change in the employee pool and the expectations many millennial employees have regarding work/life balance, instant gratification and a desire to learn, much of which comes through the use of technology at our fingertips. Customer experience and community outreach also continue to be key in the quick maintenance industry.
“We continue refining our focus on the value we add and the experiences we create,” said Mark Smith, owner of four Midas franchises across central Virginia. “Oil changes, brake jobs, tires — these are all commodities. What creates success for us isn’t in what we do; it is in how we do it. Over the course of 2016, we’ve increased the number of complimentary loaner cars we offer. We have also grown our community impact footprint with our efforts on behalf of the Virginia Blood Service, Feed More and area schools.”
Oil and Gas Prices
Oil and gas prices saw a slight increase during the summer months of 2016; however, they have remained low throughout the year. There appears to be mixed opinions on how oil and gas prices affect those in the quick maintenance industry. Many shops felt unaffected, while others expressed different opinions.
“Oil companies are the big winners whether prices are high or low,” Mendez said. “For an independent shop owner, big oil companies seem reluctant to drop prices, and when they do, it’s minimal. I started out with a rebate-only ‘contract’ from one of the biggest oil and gas companies in the world. The prices I paid for conventional, blend, synthetic, etc. were egregious now that I look back. I did some research and decided to switch oil companies. I cut my cost of goods by over 50 percent and still offer a great branded oil. After four months of making the switch, only one customer has asked for the previous brand.”