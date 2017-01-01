Your Brand is Changing
Just a few years ago, quick lube brands were built upon a fast oil change and other maintenance items. Automotive repair shops specialized in one major repair. If your vehicle had a shifting problem, you took it to a transmission specialist. If you needed brakes, you went to a brake specialist. If your car was running a little rough, you went to a tune-up shop. Tires and batteries were sold by national tire retailers and a few others like Sears. Their brand message was, “We are the specialist, and no one else can fix your problem.”
The automotive service industry’s competitive landscape is evolving. So what has changed? The answer is, just about everything. Vehicle quality has greatly improved. Products last much longer. If my father was still alive, he would never believe a spark plug could last for 100,000 miles or that tires were still good after three to four years. The result of this longevity is vehicles need less transmission repairs, brake service and tune-ups. To compensate for this lost business, the specialists needed to add additional products and services. Brands began to change and repair specialists became total car care facilities. Their challenge is, how do they differentiate themselves from all the other “me too” brands. I believe often you could take the name off of one building put it on a competitor’s shop and everything else would stay the same. In less than a minute, a Google search for the slogan “total car care” brought up 11.1 million hits. These Total Car Care brands still have a lot of work to do. If I had a heart problem, I would want a specialist with the education and proper equipment to save my life. A really sick car requires an educated technician who has the proper diagnostic equipment and the skill to use it.
I mention all of the above because it is now the quick lube industry’s time to change. With current vehicles traveling 3,000 or more miles between oil, your annual visits have been cut in half. Your shop needs additional income. Adding brake service could help with that, as well selling tires, installing spark plugs and more. The challenge is, as you add more and more services, how do you protect your brand identity?
If you lose your identity, you will become another “me too” brand. Your brand’s identity was built upon everything you have done in the past. Quick lube shops were originally built to change oil faster than a repair shop can do with lifts. If your oil change customer begins to wait for service longer than before, he will be gone.
There are many operational issues to be addressed, but for this short article, let’s focus on how these added repair services change your brand. First, what is a brand? There are many different definitions, and here is mine: A brand is the first thing a consumer thinks of when they hear your company’s name. This thought comes from everything the consumer remembers from your past messages both tangible and intangible. Some of these are your name, logo and slogan, which all add up to your brand promise. Your promise is what the consumer believes in. Their expectation is all that matters. If you fulfill it, or exceed their expectations, you win.
It’s Decision Time
Changing your service offerings may risk confusing your customers, so be very careful. What you offer, say and advertise will impact your brand identity.