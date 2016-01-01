LINE-X Donates Game Tickets To Military Personnel For 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl In Texas

LINE-X, a global leader in powerful protective coatings complemented with first-rate Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories – will donate game tickets to local Texas military personnel to attend the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth on December 23. Airing live at 3:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN, the spirited game will be a key matchup between two powerhouse teams: No. 25 U.S. Naval Academy and Louisiana Tech. LINE-X's overall sponsorship of the game is a true reflection of the organization's wide-reaching appreciation for the continued service and sacrifice of military personnel for the nation.

LINE-X's long-standing support for the U.S. military and its veterans runs deep. With several senior executives having served in the armed forces, including President Dennis Weese – who is a former U.S. Army officer and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point – the company has extended efforts in every way possible to support the nation's veterans and their success in life.

Initiatives include military discounts on products and services; philanthropy support to veteran's organizations; and special incentives through LINE-X's Franchising Program for veterans to start their own businesses.

For years, LINE-X has been regarded as a top veteran-friendly corporation for franchise opportunities by offering special discounts for veteran franchisees and currently, there are more than 90 veteran-owned LINE-X franchises throughout the expanding network of more than 550 locations across 60 countries. LINE-X was recently ranked the 16th Best Franchise for Veterans by Military Times for the quality of its veteran franchise program.

"LINE-X has always prided itself on its unwavering support for members of our Armed Forces – from encouraging veterans to start their own businesses to supporting some of the organizations that enact positive change in the lives of veterans everywhere," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "Several members of our executive team, including myself, have served in the armed forces – so it's truly an initiative that's near and dear to our hearts. Supporting the Armed Forces Bowl and donating tickets for Dallas-Fort Worth area service members and their families is yet another reflection of our overall efforts to show our appreciation. It should be a spirited game for our troops to enjoy, and we at LINE-X are proud to be a part of it."