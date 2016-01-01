Meineke Car Care Centers to Join as “One Team One Dream” at the 2017 Meineke Convention
Meineke Car Care Centers, the leader in automotive maintenance and repair, is set to welcome franchisees from around the world to its 2017 Meineke Convention, held February 5 through 8 under the Caribbean sun at the spectacular Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
Themed “One Team. One Dream”, the 2017 Meineke Conference will host nearly 1,000 Meineke franchisees, vendors, industry leaders and guest speakers to share best practices, outline the growth plan for the year ahead, participate in educational seminars, build and strengthen relationships, celebrate awards for top performers and enjoy time with colleagues, friends and family.
“We are looking forward to gathering as a network and uniting as one team with one dream – pursuing our common goals and our collective 2020 vision,” said Danny Rivera, President, Meineke Car Care Centers. “Our focus is to be the most profitable and fastest-growing car care brand by leading a strong franchise system that consistently delivers the best preventive and repair services in the world. The 2017 Meineke Convention is a critical milestone on the road to achieving that vision.”
The event will open with a welcome dinner and Super Bowl viewing party, followed by two days of presentations by the Meineke leadership team, breakout sessions, a vendor trade show, awards reception and closing dinner. There also will be plenty of time for attendees and their families to play Atlantis’ championship golf course, swim with dolphins, relax by the Atlantis pools, experience the spa and more.