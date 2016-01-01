Michigan Store Giving Back
A Michigan store is reviving a tradition of giving back to the county.
Detroit Tire and Auto Service Center is once again collecting various items to be distributed to needy Greene County citizens. The store, 968 W. Second St., is asking for non-perishable food items, new clothing, unwrapped toys and personal hygiene items. In return, those who donate will receive a free oil change and tire rotation or a $25 gift certificate.
“This is something that … they did for a little bit of time, then they didn’t do it,” General Manager Steve Kemper said. “I just was listening to the employees (talk about) what they’ve done in the past. I like this program.”
It didn’t take much to convince owner Stephen Whitehead to bring back giving back.
“(He) thought it was fantastic,” Kemper said. “He even suggested that we advertise it. He loves to help people. He’s got a very generous heart. He doesn’t like to see anybody go without. This is the time of the year to (give back).”
The promotion has also given Kemper, who is new to the store, a chance to greet the customers who have helped keep the business open for 70 years.
“I want to get to meet everybody,” he said. “Figure out the community, be a part of it.”
Detroit Tire and Auto is collecting items until Dec. 31. Kemper said the plan is to have this collection every year for the foreseeable future.
“We’re getting a great response,” he said.
Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.
This article originally appeared on xeniagazette.com