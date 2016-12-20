New U-Haul Vendor

U-Haul Company of Michigan announced Victory Lane Quick Oil Change South Lyon has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the South Lyon community.
Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, located at 703 S. Lafayette, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.
Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 248-437-5651 or at https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-South-Lyon-MI-48178/004040/.
