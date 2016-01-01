The Quest for a Workable Employee Evaluation: The Saga Continues
In HR you have seen it all: late evaluations, lost evaluations, evaluations with all “5’s” checked and no comments, sexually inappropriate comments, cutesy comments that will get you sued such as, “not the brightest crayon in the box,” and the ever popular perfect 10 with a recommended bonus…and then the manager wants to fire him/her a week later. HR has also seen 360° evaluations - “Guess what, I’m wonderful!!” and the anonymous 180° - “My boss sucks!”
All of this, like the quest for El Dorado, is in a desperate hope of gathering information that will assist, not impede, employee training, progress, and other HR goals. A well crafted evaluation from an involved supervisor is like gold-but unfortunately, in some companies, equally rare. A sloppy employee evaluation is simply an invitation to future litigation.
What do employees get out of the process? The hope is that employees focus on their skill set, and if there are issues, make real improvements. But this depends greatly on the employee being willing to focus on change as well as the company supporting training and setting clear cut goals.
One impediment to this process is the time gap typically found in the common “annual” evaluation. In light of this issue a growing number of larger companies like Adobe, Gap, GE, Microsoft, and recently SAP Software Solutions, are abandoning the “annual” review process in favor of more frequent progress checks. Such progress checks can be both formal and informal but are meant to provide clearer direction on what employee success looks like. One hope is that the less time intensive process will lead to greater cooperative feedback rather than the sometimes more adversarial moment of a single annual evaluation.
But like many things in HR, this depends almost entirely on front line supervisor conduct. Supervisors need both training and support to make constructive change happen.
Some basic goals for any supervisor in an employee evaluation include: