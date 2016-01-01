Raybestos Introduces New Website

Raybestoshas launched a new website at www.raybestos.com, it was announced recently by Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc.
“We have recently introduced many exciting new Raybestos products, so the time is right to launch a new website to convey the leading product innovation of our flagship brand,” said Grons. “We know our customers’ time is valuable, so the new Raybestos website is presented in a fresh, clean format that is quick and easy to navigate. The site is mobile and tablet friendly so it can be conveniently accessed from any device.”
The new website clearly outlines the complete Raybestos product line offering and features the latest news about the best in brakes. Visitors can learn about promotional programs, access the catalog and find helpful resources such as how-to videos, technical service bulletins and frequently asked questions. Special marketing and media sections house such items as downloadable product literature, upcoming industry event information and news archives.
“The introduction of this contemporary new website is just the beginning,” continued Grons. “The Raybestos brand is always evolving, so stay tuned for additions and updates to the site, such as a new searchable catalog and a dedicated technician portal specifically geared towards automotive professionals who rely on Raybestos for their customers’ vehicles.”