Santa's Helpers Bring Gifts to Children Across the State
For many, this time of the year means family, celebrations, and presents, unfortunately some people can't afford gifts, but one Lincoln man and his family are hoping to change that one family at a time.
Ray Craig is a manager of a Lincoln Jiffy Lube by day, but plays Santa during the holiday season, a time of the year he said is very important to him.
"Family, giving to others, helping out your community, mostly family," said Ray Craig.
But it's not just his family that's important. For the third year Ray, his wife and his son helped organize Santa's Helpers, a group that donates gifts to families as far away as Nebraska City.
"It's a good lesson for our kids, show them it is good to give back to the community, give back to people who have less than you have. My wife and I, neither of us came from wealthy families, and we know what it's like to struggle and we decided we want to help people," said Craig.
Ray's son, Zachary dresses up as an elf and tells 10/11 News he is truly impressed with what his father does for others.
"I think it's awesome that he helps out families and kids with gifts that need them, I think it's amazing," said Zachary.
Ray said he alone will donate at least $1,200 for gifts for seven Lincoln families this year, and he said it's worth every penny.
"There's usually a lot of tears, even with us, when we deliver stuff it's pretty neat," said Craig.