U.S. Communities Selects Advance Auto Parts as Exclusive Automotive Parts Provider
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has been selected as the exclusive automotive parts and accessories supplier to the U.S. Communities Government Purchasing Alliance, representatives from both organizations announced today. The partnership between Advance and U.S. Communities will extend through December 2019, and signifies an extension and expansion of the benefits and services Advance began providing to U.S. Communities agencies in 2011.
U.S. Communities is the only government purchasing cooperative organization created by public agencies for public agencies, helping secure more than $2 billion in products and services for participating agencies each year. Through their partnership with Advance, U.S. Communities will ensure that more than 55,000 participating government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout the United States receive access to quality automotive products and services, offered at fair prices.
“We are honored to grow Advance’s relationship with U.S. Communities and take great pride in the confidence their organization has placed in our product assortment, automotive programs and Team Members,” said Bob Cushing, Executive Vice President, Professional, at Advance.
U.S. Communities participating agencies are eligible for special pricing on parts and accessories for fleet vehicles, as well as more than 600,000 parts available from Advance for light, medium and heavy duty cars and trucks. Advance will offer instructor-led and web-based technician training programs to participating U.S. Communities agencies, and partner with participating agencies on online parts ordering and customized inventory management solutions. Parts and services are available from Advance, Carquest and Autopart International.
“As part of the competitive re-solicitation, Advance was selected based on their proposal which offered a great value and the most advantageous solution for public agencies to procure quality automotive products and services at competitive prices,” said Karen Ewing, Deputy Chief Procurement Officer for the City of Charlotte, North Carolina. “We are excited that we are able to provide the contract vehicle for this robust offering nationwide.”
For more information on U.S. Communities, visit www.uscommunities.org. For more information on quality parts and services from Advance, visit pro.advancecommercial.com.