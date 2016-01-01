Valvoline Makes Donation to Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva kicked off its annual fund drive recently with a mailing throughout the community.
The campaign start was immediately met with donations from two local businesses. The employees and management of Valvoline Instant Oil Change on Hamilton Street contributed more than $500 raised as part of a promotion on behalf of the Geneva club. Zachary Crane, Service Center manager, and Larry Shanley, Valvoline area manager, delivered the funds to Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Chris Lavin.
“We celebrated our 20th year this year,” Lavin said, “and we’ve made great progress, thanks to key community support like this.”
In addition, Tradition Automotive Group, a family-owned business with showrooms in Geneva and Newark, announced it would support the campaign with a special holiday promotion. A portion of all cars sold in December will support the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the Blessings in a Backpack program in Newark.
Contributions to the Boys & Girls Club annual fund drive can be made through the Annual Campaign button at www.BGCGENE VA.org or by mail to the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva at P.O. Box 166 Geneva.